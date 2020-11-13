Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJR. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $31.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 59,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.41%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

