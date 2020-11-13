Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €134.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €149.00 ($175.29).

SAE stock opened at €141.40 ($166.35) on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a twelve month low of €35.90 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €150.92 and its 200-day moving average is €123.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -48.49.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More: Support Level

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit