Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €134.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €149.00 ($175.29).

SAE stock opened at €141.40 ($166.35) on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a twelve month low of €35.90 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €150.92 and its 200-day moving average is €123.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -48.49.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

