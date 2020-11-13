Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.52

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 29945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

