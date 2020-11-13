Simon Keeton Sells 7,705 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Simon Keeton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, October 8th, Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $85,953.02.

NASDAQ ON opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -686.83, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,032 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 431,990 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,541,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.