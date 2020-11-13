Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 477 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.