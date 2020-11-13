SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. SMTC had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.56%.

NASDAQ:SMTX opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SMTC has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 million, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Several brokerages have commented on SMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

