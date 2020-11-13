Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.50

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 8323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMFKY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

