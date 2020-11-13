Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solar Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Solar Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.59.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $724.76 million, a PE ratio of -71.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 61.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 239,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 229,835 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 393,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 142,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,066,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

