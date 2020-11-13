SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $258.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $244.00 to $258.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a positive rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.88.

SEDG opened at $227.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.61 and a 200 day moving average of $187.08. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $317.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,351 shares of company stock worth $20,138,391 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 610.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

