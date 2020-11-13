Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNE. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.90. 6,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,327. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $90.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sony by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,808 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Sony by 150.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 28.9% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sony during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.