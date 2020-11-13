Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNE. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.
Shares of NYSE:SNE traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.90. 6,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,327. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $90.88.
About Sony
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
