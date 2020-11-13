Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the airline’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,589 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,319 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

