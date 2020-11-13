Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director Nick W. Evans, Jr. Sells 25,664 Shares

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director Nick W. Evans, Jr. sold 25,664 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $231,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SPKE opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPKE. TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Spark Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spark Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 486,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Spark Energy by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,146 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

