SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $64.14 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $128,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 77,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.