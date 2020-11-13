StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Macquarie upgraded shares of StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SRHBY opened at $9.17 on Monday. StarHub has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and SD-WAN and cloud connect solutions; and information and communication technologies solutions; Internet of Things, data analytics, and robotics services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit