StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SRHBY opened at $9.17 on Monday. StarHub has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Get StarHub alerts:

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and SD-WAN and cloud connect solutions; and information and communication technologies solutions; Internet of Things, data analytics, and robotics services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.