Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $126.69

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.69 and last traded at $124.11, with a volume of 75582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Get Stepan alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $52,702.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,501.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,649 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 1,612.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.