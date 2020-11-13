STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €31.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.68 ($36.10).

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €28.70 ($33.76) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.68. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

