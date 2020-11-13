STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €31.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.68 ($36.10).

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €28.70 ($33.76) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.68. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.