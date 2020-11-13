Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) PT Raised to $49.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STOK. BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gene Liau sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $65,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,149 shares in the company, valued at $605,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,053. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after buying an additional 482,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 305,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 124,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

