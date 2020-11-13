STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSKN. HC Wainwright upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

SSKN opened at $1.39 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434,061 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

