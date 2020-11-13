STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG) Shares Gap Up to $264.00

STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $264.00, but opened at $273.82. STV Group plc (STVG.L) shares last traded at $264.59, with a volume of 16,099 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group plc (STVG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 million and a PE ratio of 20.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.71.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

