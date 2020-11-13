Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Issues Earnings Results

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

Shares of WISA opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Summit Wireless Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $19.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

