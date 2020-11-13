Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $174,454,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 71,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,603.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,779,211 shares of company stock worth $330,047,769 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,979 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 54.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.1% in the third quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 387,006 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

