Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Up 18.4%

Nov 13th, 2020

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)’s stock price traded up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $24.82. 403,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 697% from the average session volume of 50,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Superior Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $380.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.64%. Research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 15,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $335,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Hensley sold 25,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $569,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $116,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 163.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

