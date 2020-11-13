Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $370.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

