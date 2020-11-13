sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Cap of $22.52 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006148 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $22.52 million and approximately $4,089.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00079033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00173762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00027514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00980295 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00264296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

