SVB Leerink Comments on Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.67) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.53). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FPRX. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.88. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $24.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 416,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,032,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 791,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,359 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 220.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 446,896 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 537.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 231,839 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,800.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 205,576 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,988,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after buying an additional 205,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,213 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

