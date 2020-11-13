SVB Leerink Increases Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target to $28.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.60.

MRSN stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $425,885.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,160 shares in the company, valued at $333,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at $775,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,963 shares of company stock worth $1,273,109 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

