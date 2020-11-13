Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

SYIEY opened at $30.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.83. Symrise has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $35.42.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit