Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,716 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $85,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sysco by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.3% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 545.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 35,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

