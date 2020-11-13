Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Also, Director Jason E. Tester bought 171,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,750,000.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.