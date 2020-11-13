Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Also, Director Jason E. Tester bought 171,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,750,000.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Analyst Recommendations for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit