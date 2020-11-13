TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.60 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.76.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,210,000 after buying an additional 6,067,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,357,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after buying an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,844,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,497,000 after buying an additional 405,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

