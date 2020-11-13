Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.08.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS opened at $5.92 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.24 million, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.