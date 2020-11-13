TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TELA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of TELA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,186. The stock has a market cap of $236.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a current ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELA. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

