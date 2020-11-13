Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.51

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.51 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 7199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRUMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Terumo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.29.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.