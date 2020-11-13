Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

TTEK opened at $118.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.33.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $96,591.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,037. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

