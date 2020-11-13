TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading Up 9.2%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 386,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 221,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFFP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $382.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

