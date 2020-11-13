The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Raised by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $37.73 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

