The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. Bank of America downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

