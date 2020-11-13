The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $40.33.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

