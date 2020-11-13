The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $504.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 100,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 130,236 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.