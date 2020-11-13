The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) a €58.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.75 ($51.47).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) alerts:

Shares of HLE opened at €45.00 ($52.94) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.82). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39.

As of June 26, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Hella Stiftung GmbH.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.