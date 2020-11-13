The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

ARQT opened at $20.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $60,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $669,466.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 489,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.