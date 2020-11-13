The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

SJM opened at $117.85 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.