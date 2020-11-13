The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barrington Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded The Marcus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Marcus from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Marcus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of MCS stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,122. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Marcus will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Marcus by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

