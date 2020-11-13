The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Boosted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.76.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $717.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $695.94 and a 200 day moving average of $632.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

