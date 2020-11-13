The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 251.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 69.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 355,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,880,000 after buying an additional 81,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded The Unilever Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale upgraded The Unilever Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $62.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

