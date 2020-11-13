The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $513,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.62.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

