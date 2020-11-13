The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $27,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.04.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

