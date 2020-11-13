The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.1% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of -218.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.04.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.