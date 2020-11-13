TheStreet Upgrades Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.17.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of ACA stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter worth $947,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Arcosa by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 268,280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Arcosa by 714.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,908 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.