Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 120,241 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $136,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 35.6% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 12.1% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 21.9% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,097 shares of company stock valued at $30,848,797 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $275.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

